YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Centre extends wheat procurement season till May 31

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 15: The central government extended the wheat procurement season till 31 May 2022.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Taking to Twitter, Piyush Goyal wrote, "To ensure that no wheat farmer faces inconvenience, Modi Sarkar extends wheat procurement season till 31 May 2022. We are committed to ensuring farm prosperity."

    Wheat procurement was scheduled to end on May 10 in Rajasthan and on May 15 in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

    Wheat procurement in the ongoing 2022-23 marketing year began in April. Maximum wheat is procured in the first few months of the year.

    "The Centre has asked wheat producing states and UTs with procurement closing dates expiring early to continue procurement till 31st May, 2022," the Food Ministry said in a statement.

    Nodal agency Food Corporation of India (FCI) has also been asked to continue with wheat procurement under the central pool, it said.

    The extended period is expected to benefit farmers. The decision comes in the wake of requests by state governments/UTs to continue the procurement process, it added.

    Meanwhile, the procurement of wheat under the central pool is progressing smoothly in states of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Gujarat, Bihar and Rajasthan.

    The ministry further said the government's procurement has been less so far this year mainly due to the higher market prices than MSP, wherein farmers have been selling wheat to private traders.

    The government on May 13 restricted export of wheat to rein in high prices of wheat, except in case of irrevocable letter of credit and requests from neighbouring/food-deficit countries.

    The government's wheat procurement reached 18 million tonne till May 14 of the ongoing 2022-23 marketing year, less than 36.7 million tonne in the year-ago period.

    Wheat procurement target has been revised to 19.5 million tonne from earlier target of 44.4 million tonne for this year.

    Comments

    More WHEAT News  

    Read more about:

    wheat

    Story first published: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 19:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 15, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X