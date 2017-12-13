Centre extends deadline for Aadhaar linking with bank accounts indefinitely

The Centre on Wednesday extended the deadline to link Aadhaar to bank accounts indefinitely. The earlier deadline was December 31.

A notification to this effect was issued by the Finance Ministry's revenue department. The new deadline would be issued after fresh consultations, the ministry also said.

The announcement comes after the government on Friday extended the deadline to link Aadhar with PAN from December 31, 2017 to March 31, 2018. Sources said over 14 crore PANs have been linked with Aadhaar till now, which is about 41 per cent of total 33 crore cards issued by the Income Tax department. About 115 crore people have Aadhaar cards.

Earlier during the day the Supreme Court said that it would hear a batch of petitions about Aadhaar linking from tomorrow onwards. The court would consider the deadlines and also decide on whether to pass an interim order or not.

OneIndia News