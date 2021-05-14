That irritating message on vaccination when you have none: Delhi HC tells Centre

Centre expecting availability of 200 crore vaccines between August-December

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 14: The ongoing vaccine crisis in India is expected to continue at least for another three months. The Centre was expecting availability of over 200 crore doses of vaccine between August and December and this would include 75 crore doses of Covishield and 55 crore doses of Covaxin.

Biological Evans Sub Unit vaccine (30 crore dose), Zydus Cadila DNA vaccine (5 crore), SII-Novavax vaccine (20 crore), Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine (10 crore), Genova mRNA vaccine (6 crore) and Sputnik V (15.6 crore) are the other vaccines likely to hit the Indian market in the second half of 2021.

On day 177 India’s cumulative vaccine coverage exceeds 17.70 crore doses

Niti Aayog Member, Vinod Paul said that Sputnik-V will be available in the market from next week. Russia has committed that it would provide 6 million doses of ready to administer Sputnik-V in May.

Paul said that the Centre has been engaged in talks with foreign players like Moderna, Johnson and Johnson and Pfizer. However they could look at an Indian requirement only in the third quarter of 2021, he also said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, May 14, 2021, 8:51 [IST]