Central University of Karnataka recruitment: 103 vacant posts, apply by November

The Central University of Karnataka has invited applications for recruitment to teaching posts. After submitting online applications, candidates shall have to send the hardcopy of online application along with all enclosures to CUK before 10 November 2017.

While submitting the online application, candidates should mention their email address precisely as further correspondence regarding the recruitment will be done through emails. 'The e-mail date will be considered as the official date of dispatch and receipt of communication. Candidates not having an e-mail-ID must create an ID and check it regularly for further communication.'

Selection will be made on the basis of candidates' previous record (including the requirement of API scores as envisaged in the UGC-Regulations dated 11.07.2016) and their performance in the interview. The University may utilize seminar or colloquium as an additional method of selection.

Candidates must pay application fee of Rs 1000 (no fee for SC/ST//PWD category applicants).

The hard copy of the online application along with self-attested copies of testimonials/certificates in an envelope duly superscripted "Application for the post of---'' must be sent to The Registrar, Central University of Karnataka, Kadaganchi, Aland Road, Kalaburagi District -585 367.

OneIndia News