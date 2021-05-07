It was Mann Ki Baat, not business: Jharkhand CM on PM Modi’s call to him

Karnataka: CM Yediyurappa says Janata Curfew not being followed strictly, lockdown may be inevitable

Full lockdown in Karnataka likely after May 10? CM Yediyurappa to make announcement soon

Central govt relaxes attendance rules for its employees; More employees allowed to work from home

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 07: As India grapples with coronavirus pandemic, the Centre on Friday issued fresh set of guidelines for central government employees in terms of physical attendance, working hours and more.

As per the revised circular, the central government has exempted persons with disabilities and pregnant women employees from attending office, but "they shall continue to work from home".

All the secretaries of the ministries/departments are mandated to regulate the attendance of their employees, at all levels, keeping in view the Covid positive cases in the office and the functional requirements.

All central government departments will continue with staggered office hours and 50 percent attendance of Under Secretary and below level employees till the end of this month to avoid over-crowding at their workplaces.

The rules will continue till the end of this month, May 31.

Officials in the containment zones are allowed to work from home "till the containment zone is denotified.

These officers shall be available on telephone and electronic means of communication, at all times.

All officials must strictly follow Covid-19-appropriate behaviour including wearing a mask, physical distancing, use of sanitiser and frequent handwashing with soap and water.

Crowding in lifts, staircases, corridors, common areas, including refreshment kiosks and parking areas, is to be strictly avoided.

Biometric attendance shall continue to be suspended untill further orders.