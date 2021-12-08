CDS Rawat: The general who reduced militancy in Northeast and planned the surgical strikes

CDS Rawat’s chopper may have crashed due to poor light, IAF orders probe

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 08: While the exact reason for the Military chopper crash is not known, some reports say that poor light due to fog could have been the cause.

The Indian Air Force in a tweet said that an inquiry has been over to ascertain the cause of the accident.

"An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," a tweet by the Indian Air Force read.

Chopper with Gen Rawat was 10 km from landing site

The crash happened at a distance of around 10 kilometres from the helipad where it was to land. The incident took place at around 12.20 pm today.

Meanwhile, defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in Parliament tomorrow on the chopper crash that took place in Nilgiris today. Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 12 others were on board the chopper.

Singh also attended a meeting with senior officials of his ministry. Singh, for now will not travel to Tamil Nadu and will continue monitoring the situation from New Delhi itself.

LIVE: Military chopper Mi-17V5 with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat crashes; 13 dead, identification through DNA test

The chopper was heading to the defence establishment in Wellington and the crash took place in the Nilgiris shortly after the Mi-Series chopper took off from the Army base in Sulur.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, December 8, 2021, 18:03 [IST]