CDS Gen Rawat chopper crash: Rajnath to be briefed by tri-services inquiry team

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 05: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will receive a detailed presentation on the CDS General Bipin Rawat's chopper crash inquiry. Singh will be briefed today by the tri-services inquiry team.

It is learnt that the probe team led by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh examined all likely scenarios for the crash including possible human error or whether it was a case of disorientation by the crew when the helicopter was preparing for landing.

The people said the findings of the Court of Inquiry and the procedure it followed in the probe are being legally vetted. "The legal vetting is being done to ensure that the probe team followed all the laid down norms and procedures," said one of the people cited above.

Asked about possible causes of the crash, a number of aviation experts said there were instances of a significant number of air accidents caused by visual disorientation triggered by the loss of situational awareness by pilots. And bad weather could be a factor contributing to the loss of situational awareness at times, said one of them.

(With PTI inputs)

Story first published: Wednesday, January 5, 2022, 9:57 [IST]