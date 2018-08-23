  • search

CBSE to change paper pattern for Class X, XII from 2020

    New Delhi, Aug 23: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is planning to revise the paper pattern for classes 10th and 12th in 2020. As per reports, the central board is assessing the possibility of changing the paper pattern of CBSE Class X and Class XII Board Exams and make it more conceptual.

    The plan also includes conducting vocational exams in February and the main subjects towards the end of March.

    The change was in the works as the Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar had expressed his intention to rid the education system of rote learning.

    CBSE's renewed paper pattern also aims to simplify and shorten the rules of affiliation and renewal for schools.

    However, HRD ministry officials told the daily that the proposals regarding a change in exam pattern are still in discussion stage, and that nothing has been crystallised so far.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 23, 2018, 13:53 [IST]
