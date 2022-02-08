CBSE Term 1 Class 10, 12 Result Date and Time; Direct Link To Check To Result By Roll Number

Fake: CBSE is not releasing the Class 12 result at 2 pm

New Delhi, Feb 08: Central Board of Secondary Education will release CBSE Term 1 Class 10, 12 Result on the official site of CBSE and CBSE Results.

Candidates can keep checking the official website of CBSE and CBSE results for result link- cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

Some media outlets had reported that the CBSE Term 1 result 2021 for Classes 10 and 12 will be released today, February 08. However, the Board has not released the CBSE Term 1 result date and time yet.

Lakhs of students and teachers are eagerly waiting for the result declaration. Schools are even upset with the delay in anouncement regarding Term 2 Date Sheet and other instructions.

The result when released can be checked through SMS, on official websites, and also on various official apps including Digilocker and Umang.

The Board has decided that the Term I result will be released in the form of marks scored by the candidates and that no student who appeared for the examination will be termed as PASS or FAIL. The final result for Class 10, 12 will be released by CBSE after Term 2 examinations are over.

CBSE Class 10 term I exams were conducted from November 30 to December 11, 2021, and Class 12 term I exams were conducted from December 1 to December 22, 2021, across the country at various exam centres.

Last year, the CBSE had released the CBSE Class 10 result after the declaration of Class 12 result. The CBSE Class 10 result date last year was August 3, 2021. The CBSE result Class 10 is declared on the official websites of the board -- cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

Here's How you can download the CBSE 10, 12 Term 1 Exam 2021 Results:

Step 1: Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2021

Step 3: Enter login credentials like roll number etc

Step 4: CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future references.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 8, 2022, 9:23 [IST]