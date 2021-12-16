CBSE issues new guidelines, scraps same day evaluation

New Delhi, Dec 16: The CBSE has scrapped the same day evaluation in the examination centre from today onwards and also issued guidelines regarding the same. More details are available on the official website.

As per the guidelines, the students should be inside the exam centre by 10.45 am. "In case, any student is reaching late to the examination centre, she/ he should be frisked properly," the CBSE guidelines say.

The CBSE will also send password mails to schools and operation codes at 10.45 am. Schools would have to ensure that the question papers should be printed within the stipulated period.

"All the centre superintendent and observer will sign on the sealed parcel and will mention the time of packing also. Once OMRs are packed and sealed, the same will be dispatched to the concerned regional office," the guidelines also say.

"It may please be noted once again that it is the sole responsibility of the Centre Superintendent to ensure that the examination is conducted smoothly and fairly," the guidelines also said.

