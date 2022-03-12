CBSE communicates Term-1 examination results for Class 10 to schools

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Mar 12: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday communicated the results of the Term-1 exams for Class 10 to the schools, according to an official.

Last year, the CBSE had announced that the board examinations for 2022 will be conducted in two terms. The Term-1 exams for major subjects were held between November 30 and December 11 last year.

"The performance of the Term-1 exams for Class 10 has been communicated to the schools by CBSE. Only the scores in theory have been communicated as internal assessment or practical scores are already available with the schools," the official said.

The board released the date-sheet for the Term-2 exams on Friday. The exams will commence from April 26. PTI

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 10:59 [IST]