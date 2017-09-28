CBSE class IX, XI: No income proof needed

The CBSE has told schools not to insist on IT returns and other income proof from parents of students in Class IX and XI.

It said a mere self-declaration of income would suffice for students of those classes. "Schools should not demand ITR (income tax return) or other income proof from parents," the circular also said.

The directive comes as the board begins an exercise to hold compulsory board examination for students of Class X from 2018 along with Class XII.

It has asked schools to submit details of regular students of classes IX and XI on its website. "Online registration for regular candidates of Class IX/XI of the CBSE affiliated schools has started," the Board said.

"All CBSE affiliated schools should register themselves before proceeding for online submission."

It is mandatory to provide the student's Aadhaar number at the appropriate field in the online system, the CBSE further said.

"Wherever Aadhaar number is available, Aadhaar enrollment number can be provided. In the states where Aadhaar enrollment is not done, bank account details can be furnished," the Board said.

As for class XI, it advised the schools to offer only those subjects approved by its affiliation unit. "In case schools sponsor subjects other than those allowed by the Board, it may lead to action against the schools besides cancellation of the student's candidature," the circular also said.

OneIndia News