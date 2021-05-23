CBSE Class 12 exams: Rajnath Singh to chair key meet today

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 23: Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh will chair a crucial meeting to decide the fate of the pending Class 12 CBSE exam. The meeting will be attended by the state education ministers and secretaries.

Reports suggest that the Centre has proposed to conduct the exams for major subjects only. There are 20 subjects of the 174 which are considered to be major. The board students take a minimum of five subjects and a maximum of six of which four are considered to be major.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had on Monday chaired a review meeting with the education secretaries of states and UTs to discuss various measures adopted for the management of the education system during Covid, strategies adopted for online and offline learning in schools so far and the way forward.

According to officials, the issue of pending class 12 board exams also came up for discussion and suggestions were sought from states in this regard.

The CBSE has already announced that a review will be done on or after June 1 and a decision will be taken on the pending board exams.

Class 10 exams have already been cancelled and a marking policy has been announced. A section of parents and students has been demanding that class 12 exams be cancelled and a similar marking strategy be adopted.

The Education Minister in the meeting stated that despite the pandemic, the Centre and the states, as well as agencies like the National Testing Agency (NTA), have managed to deliver education online as well as conduct public exams such as JEE and NEET-UG.

"Our efforts and commitment ensured continuance of education for 240 million students enrolled in our schools and colleges. We have been successful in transforming our homes into classrooms in these unprecedented times. We have also set an example of ensuring that no student faced a year loss," he said.

Story first published: Sunday, May 23, 2021, 8:27 [IST]