CBI’s deputy legal advisor found hanging in flat

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 02: The body of a deputy legal advisor of the CBI was found hanging at his south Delhi residence on Thursday, police said.

    The Defence Colony police station received information about it at 6.47 am.

    Jitendra Kumar (48), posted as a deputy legal advisor at the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) Lodhi Road office, was found hanging in his house at S-22, type-4 Hudco Place, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said, news agency PTI reported.

    Kumar was a native of Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh. A suicide note has been recovered, which says no one is responsible for Kumar's extreme decision, the DCP said.

    Kumar's wife Jyoti and brother Rajender have reached Delhi from Mandi and Chandigarh respectively, police said.

    Senior CBI officers were informed of the development and they rushed to the spot.

    Police said that the body has been kept in a mortuary and the post-mortem examination will be conducted on Friday.

    Story first published: Friday, September 2, 2022, 8:18 [IST]
    X