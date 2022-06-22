YouTube
  • search
Trending Agnipath Political Crisis in Maharashtra Coronavirus Web-Stories Fake News Buster Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CBI raids on shadow lender DHFL promoters

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 22: The Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) has registered a fresh case against Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan of DHFL for allegedly cheating a consortium of 17 banks led by the Union Bank of India to the tune of ₹ 34,615 crore, making it the biggest banking fraud probed by the agency, officials said.

    The CBI is carrying out searches at 12 locations in Mumbai at the premises of accused in the case, they said.

    CBI raids on shadow lender DHFL promoters

    The agency booked the Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL), Kapil Wadhawan, the then CMD, Dheeraj Wadhawan, the director and six realtor companies for allegedly being part of criminal conspiracy to cheating the consortium led by the Union Bank of India to the tune of ₹ 34,615 crore, the officials said.

    The agency has acted on a complaint from the bank on February 11, 2022, they said.
    Wadhawans are already under CBI scanner in connection with alleged corruption involving Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor.

    (PTI)

    Comments

    More CBI News  

    Read more about:

    cbi raids cheating banks

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 16:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 22, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X