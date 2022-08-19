ED, CBI can set up offices at my residence: Tejashwi Yadav

CBI raids Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia’s residence

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Aug 19: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has raided 21 locations in Delhi-NCR in connection with excise policy case, including Delhi's deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence, news agency ANI reported.

"CBI is here at my residence. I will cooperate with the probe agency, they will not find anything against me," Manish Sisodia tweeted.

He said it is very unfortunate that those who do good work in the country are harassed "like this". "That is why our country has not yet become number-one," he stated.

"These people are troubled by the excellent work of Delhi's education and health. That is why the Health Minister and Education Minister of Delhi have been arrested so that the good work of education health can be stopped," he said in another tweet.

#WATCH | A CBI team reaches the residence of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Delhi. The agency is raiding 21 locations in Delhi-NCR in connection with the excise policy case, including Sisodia's residence. pic.twitter.com/3txFCtiope — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2022

Sisodia defends new excise policy, accuses ex-Delhi LG Baijal of 'changing stand'

Sisodia further claimed that the truth will come out in court.

Responding to the raids, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "CBI is welcome. We will give full cooperation. Searches/raids took place earlier too, but nothing was found. Nothing will be found now too."

In July, Delhi LG VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into its Excise Policy, 2021-22, over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses.

The CBI inquiry was recommended on Delhi Chief Secretary's report, showing prima facie violations of GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009 and Delhi Excise Rules-2010, officials had said.