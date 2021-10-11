CBI raids at former Maha home minister, Anil Deshmukh’s residence

Mumbai, Oct 11: The Central Bureau of Investigation conducted searches at the premises of former Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh in connection with an alleged money laundering case. The searches were conducted at his residence in Nagpur.

The CBI said that Deshmukh's lawyer Anand Daga had bribed a CBI inspector Abhishek Tiwari by giving him an iPhone 12 Pro. Tiwari shared copies of memorandum of proceedings, sealing-unsealing memorandum, statement, seizure memos and other documents with Daga through WhatsApp, the CBI alleged.

The FiR also said that it is reliably learnt that Tiwari had been obtaining illegal gratification from Daga on a regular basis.

