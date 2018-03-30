Cauvery issue: AIADMK to observe fast on April 3 instead of April 2

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) cadres, who had earlier said that they would observe fast over the Cauvery river issue on April 2, would now observe fast on April 3. AIADMK has been demanding the central government to form a Cauvery Management Board.

AIADMK MP A. Navaneethakrishnan on Wednesday said all AIADMK MPs will commit suicide if the Centre fails to constitute a Cauvery Management Board by the March 29 deadline set by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court has directed Karnataka to release 177.25 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) of water to Tamil Nadu. This reduced Tamil Nadu's share of Cauvery water by 14.75tmcft from the 192tmcft allocated by a tribunal in 2007. It also directed the centre to frame a "scheme" within six weeks to implement the decision.

A day after the Cauvery verdict, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said his government would oppose constitution of the board, stating the Supreme Court verdict only mentions a "scheme" and not a board.

