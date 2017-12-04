Caught on cam: AIADMK MLA distributes money, liquor to cadres

An AIADMK MLA has been caught on camera distributing money and liquor to party cadres. MLA Kanakaraj is seen in the video purportedly distributing money to cadres ahead of the MG Ramachandran birth centenary celebrations. While the origin of the video is unclear, it shows the AIADMK MLA's conversation with a party worker entrusted with the responsibility of gathering people for a public address.

Kanakaraj, AIADMK MLA from Sulur is seen in the video handing over 8-10 notes of Rs 2,000 denomination to a party worker along with a carton box said to be of liquor. The leader is seen telling the party worker that people would be taken to a public address and given food and water and will be allowed to leave the venue only after the 'minister' leaves.

Kanakaraj is infamous for scaling the wall of Koovathur resort earlier this year when Sasikala Natarajan had herded AIADMK MLAs after a spilt in the party. Kanakaraj was also caught in the eye of a storm after he confessed about money and gold being offered to MLAs to support either camp of the AIADMK in a sting operation conducted by a private television channel.

When asked about the video footage showing him distributing money, the MLA remain unfazed and claimed that the practice was 'common' among all political parties. No official word has come from the AIADMK if any action will be taken against the MLA.

OneIndia News