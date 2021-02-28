YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Catch the rain': PM Modi pitches for water conservation ahead of summers

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 28: Underlining the importance of collective responsibility towards water conservation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for a 100-day campaign to clean up all water bodies and prepare them for rain water harvesting before the monsoon season starts.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    In his monthly ''Mann Ki Baat'' broadcast, PM Modi said water has been crucial for the development of humankind for centuries.

    "We have to understand our collective responsibility towards water conservation," he said.

    The prime minister also said that when people feel proud of indigenous products then Aatmanirbhar Bharat does not just remain an economic programme but becomes a national spirit.

    Noting that monsoon will begin in many parts of the country by around May-June, the prime minister asked can there be a 100-day public campaign to clean up all nearby water bodies and prepare those for rain water conservation.

    'Mann Ki Baat': Self-reliance invokes national spirit, says PM Modi

    "This is the best time to think about water conservation in the summer months ahead," PM Modi said.

    In this regard, the Union Jal Shakti Ministry is also launching "Catch the rain" campaign and its main theme is "catch the rain, where it falls, when it falls", he said.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi mann ki baat

    Story first published: Sunday, February 28, 2021, 12:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 28, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X