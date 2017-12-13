Catch live updates of Gujarat, Himachal elections results

The big day here is. The results of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections would be declared on December 18 and we will bring to you all the action live.

Watch this space for all the live updates and fastest coverage as the results will start pouring in from 8 am onwards. We bring to you not only the live updates but all the analysis and trends from the past. Don't miss our ticker as the numbers start to come in.

Will the Congress shake the BJP in Gujarat and retain its bastion in Himachal? Will the BJP's dream run in Gujarat continue and would another state be added to its kitty in Himachal? To catch all the action in real time, this is the space to watch out for.

OneIndia News