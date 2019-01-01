Caste first, everyone else later: Rajasthan Minister kicks off row

  • search
    Alwar, Jan 1: Mamta Bhupesh, Rajasthan Women and Child Development Minister on Monday stirred up a controversial by saying that her first priority is to serve her caste and then comes the society.

    Addressing a gathering in Alwar on the last day of the year, Bhupesh said, "Pratham karya hamara hamari jaati ke liye, uske baad hamare samaj ke liye, uske baad sarv samaj ke liye, sab ke liye. Hamari mansha yeh rahegi ki hum sabke liye kaam kar paayein. (My first duty will be to work towards development of people of my caste and then towards the larger society. I intend to work for everyone)

    Bhupesh, with an MBA degree, is the only woman minister in chief minister Ashok Gehlot's cabinet who was sworn in on December 23 along with other ministers. She is from Berwa caste.

    Later, she issued a clarification saying that she will work for the benefit of all. The Berwa (Bairwa) are a scheduled caste from Indian state Rajasthan. "Berwa" means brave. They are associated with animal husbandry and agriculture and are the third largest schedule caste group in Rajasthan.

    With this statement, it looks that the minster in the newly formed Ashok Gehlot-led state government joined the BJP leaders in the list of 'controversy makers'.

    Congress won the Assembly elections in December 2018 by ending the Vasundhara Raje rule. It secured 99 seats in the elections, and Ashok Gehlot became the CM of state.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 1, 2019, 14:09 [IST]
