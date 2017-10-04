Case registered against actor Prakash Raj for calling PM Modi 'a bigger actor'

Based on complaint by a lawyer a case has been registered against actor Prakash Raj in a Lucknow court for his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The case to be heard on October 7.

This comes two days after, Prakash Raaj called PM Modi 'a bigger actor' while speaking at the 11th annual convention of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) in Bengaluru.

Saying that years of experience has enabled him to recognise when a person is "acting", the actor suggested that Modi is a "bigger actor".

The actor also said that he has been misquoted as saying he wants to return those awards. "I am not such a fool to give back the National Awards which has been given to me for my body of work and which I am very proud of."

Prakash Raj, who began his career in Kannada films but has acted in Tamil and Malayalam movies too, was reportedly a close friend of slain journalist Gauri Lankesh. She was shot dead by unidentified men at her house in Bengaluru on September 5.

OneIndia News