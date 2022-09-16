Captain Amarinder Singh to join BJP next week

Chandigarh, Sep 16: Former chief minister and Punjab Lok Congress chief Amarinder Singh is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party next week. Singh is also expected to merge his newly formed party with the BJP.

Amarinder likely to leave for New Delhi on September 18. He had recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah amid buzz that he is likely to get a key role in the BJP after joining it.

Capt Amarinder Singh had floated the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) last year after quitting the Congress following his unceremonious exit as chief minister.

