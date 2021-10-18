Capt Amarinder to meet Amit Shah today, farmers protest on agenda

Won’t be humilitated: Will not join BJP, but will quit Congress says Captain Singh

Chandigarh, Oct 18: Amid speculations that the former chief minister may float his own outfit ahead of elections in Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh is set to meet Amit Shah in Delhi on Monday. This will be his third visit to the national capital after resigning as the Chief Minister.

During his meeting, Amarinder Singh is expected to discuss ways to find solution to the ongoing farmers' agitation against the three central farm laws with Amit Shah.

He had resigned as chief minister on September 18 after accusing the Congress of humiliating him.

"I will not be treated in this humiliating manner...I will not take such insults," he said, adding that his principles and beliefs do not allow him to stay in the Congress any longer.

Singh was also the president of the All India Jat Mahasabha in 2013 when he was removed as PCC chief .There is also speculation that he may get actively involved once again with this body to help resolve the farmers' issues.

Slamming Navjot Singh Sidhu, Singh said he was a mere crowd-puller and did not know how to carry the team along.

Expressing the hope that Punjab would vote for the future of the state, he said his experience showed that the people of the state tend to vote for a single party/force, irrespective of the number of parties in the fray.

Misgovernance in Punjab would give Pakistan an opportunity to create trouble in the state and in the country, he said, adding that his meeting with Doval this morning centred around this issue.

Singh had raised security concerns with Shah too, along with the farmers' issue, during his meeting with him on Wednesday.

Taking a dig at those who undermine the growing Pakistani threat in Punjab, he said that such people were playing into the hands of anti-India forces by being in a denial mode.

"They (Pak-backed elements) are killing our soldiers every day, they are pushing weapons into the state through drones. How can we overlook these dangers," he said.

Singh had earlier accused Sidhu of being close to Pakistan and its prime minister Imran Khan and had alleged that he was "dangerous" for the border state.

Reiterating his opinion about Sidhu, Singh said he does not know how to carry his team along.

Story first published: Monday, October 18, 2021, 13:04 [IST]