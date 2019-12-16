  • search
    'Violent protests on CAA are unfortunate, distressing': PM Modi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 16: In his first reaction to the protests PM Narendra Modi has said, "violent protests on the Citizenship Amendment Act are unfortunate and deeply distressing".

    "Debate, discussion and dissent are essential parts of democracy but, never has damage to public property and disturbance of normal life been a part of our ethos," PM Modi tweeted.

    Modi said that the "need of the hour is for all of us to work together for the development of India and the empowerment of every Indian, especially the poor, downtrodden and marginalised".

    "We cannot allow vested interest groups to divide us and create disturbance," PM Modi added.

    The Prime Minister assured that the Act does not affect any citizen of any religion.

    Citizenship Act protests: Two FIRs filed by Delhi Police near Jamia Nagar

    "The Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 was passed by both Houses of Parliament with overwhelming support. Large number of political parties and MPs supported its passage. This Act illustrates India's centuries old culture of acceptance, harmony, compassion and brotherhood," he tweeted.

    "I want to unequivocally assure my fellow Indians that CAA does not affect any citizen of India of any religion. No Indian has anything to worry regarding this Act. This Act is only for those who have faced years of persecution outside and have no other place to go except India, the tweet further said.

