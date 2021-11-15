YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021 Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Cannot stop Cryptocurrency, but must be regulated: Finance Panel

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 15: At the meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance with industry associations and experts on the matter of crypto finance today, there was an understanding that cryptocurrency can't be stopped but it must be regulated.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "There was a consensus that a regulatory mechanism should be put in place to regulate cryptocurrency. Industry associations and stakeholders were not clear as to who should be the regulator," reported news ahency ANI quoting sources.

    This comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting with officials from various ministries and RBI on the issue of cryptocurrency amid concerns.

    The RBI has repeatedly reiterated its strong views against cryptocurrencies saying they pose serious threats to the macroeconomic and financial stability of the country and also doubted the number of investors trading on them as well their claimed market value.

    The Supreme Court in early March 2020 had nullified the RBI circular banning cryptocurrencies. Following this on February 5, 2021, the central bank had instituted an internal panel to suggest a model for the central bank's digital currency.

    The RBI had announced its intent to come out with an official digital currency, in the face of proliferation of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin about which the central bank has had many concerns.

    Private digital currencies/virtual currencies/cryptocurrencies have gained popularity in the past one decade or so. Here, regulators and governments have been sceptical about these currencies and are apprehensive about the associated risks.

    More FINANCE MINISTRY News  

    Read more about:

    finance ministry

    Story first published: Monday, November 15, 2021, 18:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 15, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X