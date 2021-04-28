YouTube
    Candidates who have taken 2 vaccine shots to be allowed inside counting centres: EC

    New Delhi, Apr 28: Candidates will not be allowed inside a vote counting centre on Sunday without a negative COVID-19 report or two vaccine doses, the Election Commission said.

    The order comes in the wake of several High Courts pulling up the Election Commission for failing to implement COVID-19 appropriate behaviour during the elections to four states and one Union Territory.

    This order comes comes a day after the Election Commission banned any public gathering outside the counting centres on May 2. Only candidates and their agents with a negative report or those who have completed two 2 vaccine shots will be allowed. The RT-PCR test shall not be more than 48 hours old.

