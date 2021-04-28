From barring Thackeray from voting to banning film on PM Modi: Precedents of strong actions by EC

Candidates who have taken 2 vaccine shots to be allowed inside counting centres: EC

New Delhi, Apr 28: Candidates will not be allowed inside a vote counting centre on Sunday without a negative COVID-19 report or two vaccine doses, the Election Commission said.

The order comes in the wake of several High Courts pulling up the Election Commission for failing to implement COVID-19 appropriate behaviour during the elections to four states and one Union Territory.

This order comes comes a day after the Election Commission banned any public gathering outside the counting centres on May 2. Only candidates and their agents with a negative report or those who have completed two 2 vaccine shots will be allowed. The RT-PCR test shall not be more than 48 hours old.

