Can prominent Hanuman statue in Delhi's Karol Bagh be relocated, asks High Court

Hearing a plea on unauthorised constructions and encroachments in Delhi's Karol Bagh area, the Delhi High Court has asked whether the prominent 108-foot Lord Hanuman statue near Jhandewalan be relocated to decongest the traffic.

The massive Hanuman statue is located close to a major traffic intersection in the national capital where roads leading to Patel Nagar, Dhaula Kuan, Rohtak and Central Delhi meet. The intersection can always be seen crowded.

Stating that when entire skyscrapers have been relocated in the United States, the bench comprising of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar asked if the airlifting of the statue could be considered.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by an NGO that has sought removal of unauthorised constructions and encroachments in Karol Bagh, an Indian Express report stated.

The HC also came down hard at the municipal corporations over the law enforcement and said that if the civic bodies show at even one that the law is being enforced, then "the mindset of the people of Delhi would change".

The HC has earlier sought to know as to who were the people responsible for erecting such a massive idol at an important traffic intersection.

The issue of other buildings in the vicinity and illegal floor being constructed also came upo during the hearing.

