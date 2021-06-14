Can men get arrested for sporting long hair: Apparently in Pakistan YES!

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 14: Is it a crime to have long hair? Well, looks like it is the case in Pakistan. A Pakistan based artist Abuzar Madhu was arrested by the Lahore police and reports said that he was waiting for an auto early in the morning. When the police picked him and took him to the station.

Natasha Javed a child rights activist said, " last weekend, my friend Abuzar was picked up by Punjab Police in Lahore. He had to spend a night in Model town police station, in a lock up. Reason: his long hair."

Abuzar is an artist & a teacher. He was waiting for a Rickshaw near Kalma Chawk when a police van stopped him. They asked for his ID card, which luckily he had. He showed the ID card. The police officer then asked others to put him in the police van ‘Ainu Gaddi wich Pao’ pic.twitter.com/6Wu9Odk5L6 — Natasha Javed (@natashajaved1) June 7, 2021

The police could not comprehend why he looked the way he did. HIs hair was tied in a bun, which made him look questionable. The police then told him that his appearance was the reason for his arrest and he was also out on the streets till 3 am.

I never ever trust Pak police for anything because stuff like this is so common. They only pick and choose who to harrass instead of actually performing their job. Most policemen in the world are like this, sadistic and vile just because they think they can be. https://t.co/m3Jht5GPwJ — #freepalestine 🇵🇸 #savesheikhjarrah #savesilwan (@syedsulayman) June 8, 2021

He came as a trainer to one of our trainings and what a guy he is. One of the most peaceful & unproblematic people i have ever met. What is wrong with our police???? https://t.co/gjKUzvgJog — Rabia Satti🇵🇰🇵🇸 (@motherofragnar) June 8, 2021

Story first published: Monday, June 14, 2021, 13:47 [IST]