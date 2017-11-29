Can Hadiya meet her husband? This man decides and here is what the SC order means

Hadiya the girl in focus in a case that has been called the Kerala Love Jihad case had told the Supreme Court that she wanted to meet her husband Shafin Jahan.

During the last date of hearing, the Supreme Court had said that it would deal with her marriage to Jahan on a later date. The court after releasing her from her parent's custody asked her to complete her studies.

Based on this order, she went to the Sivaraj Homeopathy Medical College in Salem, Tamil Nadu.

A day before she left for Salem, she said that she hoped to meet her husband. Jahan too had said that he would meet her in Salem. While there is no bar in both meeting each other, the principal of the college, however, has a clause.

G Kannan, the principal of the college says that he would not prevent the two from the meeting. However, he said that the meeting would take place only with his permission. She can meet anyone she wants, but only with my permission, Kannan also said.

The order of the Supreme Court does not bar her from meeting anyone. A bare reading of the order suggests that she is free to meet her husband, according to the analysis done by some lawyers. The court has not gone into her marriage and said it would deal with the issue at a later date.

In another development, she would be studying in the college under her original name. Before she converted to Islam, her name was Akhila Ashokan. This would be the name under which she would be studying.

OneIndia News