Cameron’s blockbuster 'Avatar' has a strong Indian connection

India

oi-Prakash KL

Director James Cameron had said in 2010 that the movie might be subconsciously linked to India though he didn't want to refer to Hindu religion so closely.

New Delhi, Dec 16: 'Avatar: The Way of Water' has hit the Indian screens in a big way. The Avatar sequel has been released in over 3,800 screens in India alone. The movie is all set to get a bumper start at the box office.

Even as the 'Avatar' fever has gripped the country, the most fascination part of the story is that the movie's connection with India. The title of the movie is derived from a Sanskrit word 'Avatara' which means 'descent' or 'incarnation'. According to a website, "In Hinduism, it means a manifestation of a deity in bodily form on earth, such as a divine teacher. For those of us who don't practice Hinduism, it technically means "an incarnation, embodiment, or manifestation of a person or idea".

'Subconsciously linked to India'

Well, the movie's Indian link is not just restricted to the title alone. By his own admission, its celebrated director James Cameron had said in 2010 that the movie might be subconsciously linked to India. Speaking during the release of the first movie of the sequel in New Delhi, he had said, "I just have loved everything - the mythology, the entire Hindu pantheon, seems so rich and vivid."

Shah Rukh Khan's old interview with radical Islamist Zakir Naik adds fuel to 'Pathaan' controversy

In the first part of the movie, the characters in the dense forest were seen as blue-skinned humanoids. It reminded people of Hindu's most revered gods - Rama and Krishna, who are often depicted with blue skin. "I didn't want to refer to Hindu religion so closely but the subconscious association was interesting and I hope I haven't offended anyone in doing so," the filmmaker had said.

Some more references

Beyond this, the story had similarities to the protests of people belonging to Dongria Kondh tribe of Odisha, who have been fighting to save their abode, the Niyamgiri mountains. Their plight had also come to light after an ad was posted in film magazine 'Variety' to draw the attention of the director and the issue faced by the nature-worshiping tribe world over.

"Avatar is fantasy... and real," read the advertisement. "We've watched your film - now watch ours," it said, with a link to Survival's 10-minute film 'Mine: story of a sacred mountain'. It was narrated by British actress Joanna Lumley.

"Just as the Na'vi [of Avatar] describes the forest of Pandora as their 'everything,' for the Dongria Kondhs too, life and land have always been deeply connected. The fundamental story of Avatar - if you take away the multi-coloured lemurs, the long-trunked horses and warring androids - is being played out today in the hills of Niyamgiri," Stephen Corry had said.

Who suggested the title?

On the other hand, Bollywood actor Govinda had claimed earlier that he had suggested the title to Cameron. "I gave the title of the film (Avatar). It turned out to be a super hit film. I had informed him (Cameron) that the film will do really well," he had told in an interview earlier.

Now, CPI(M) too has problem with Deepika's 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'

"I also told him that I feel it will take 7 years for him to complete the film. He got angry. He asked me 'How can you be so sure that I won't be able to make Avatar for 7 years?' I told him that what he was imagining was something almost impossible. That he has named his film 'Avatar', but he is showing aliens," he said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, December 16, 2022, 15:04 [IST]