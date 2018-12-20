Calcutta High Court gives green signal to BJP's 'rath yatra' in West Bengal

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Kolkata, Dec 20: Calcutta High Court on Thursday gave permission for the three yatras of BJP in West Bengal and directed that the administration should ensure that there is no breach of law and order.

According to reports, while ruling the court directed that authorities in the respective districts will have to be informed 24 hours in advance about the yatra. It directed the administration to ensure law and order during the yatra events.

The Trinamool Congress (TMSC) government told the high court on Wednesday that permission was denied due to intelligence reports expressing fears of a breach of communal harmony.

Also read: Delhi HC provides interim protection to AI pilot Arvind Kathpalia who failed alcohol test

Advocate General Kishore Dutta had submitted a sealed report and said the stated issues in the BJP's brochure publicising the yatra were communally sensitive in nature.

Dutta also submitted that the court had limited scope of judicial review in an administrative decision to not allow the yatra on the basis of intelligence inputs and fears of communal tension.

Also read: UP BJP gears up for crucial 2019 Lok Sabha elections with a slew of measures lined up

BJP president Amit Shah was scheduled to flag off three chariots from different parts of the state. The chariots were meant to travel across the state's 42 parliamentary constituencies over the next one-and-a-half months before concluding in Kolkata, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was likely to address a rally.

The 'Rath Yatra' was scheduled to start from Cooch Behar district on December 7, but was stalled, following which the BJP had moved the high court.

(With PTI inputs)