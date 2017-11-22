Union Cabinet approves proposal to hike salaries of SC, HC judges

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the revision of salaries of Supreme Court and high court judges.

Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said here that a bill would be introduced in Parliament to effect the pay hike.

The then Chief Justice of India T S Thakur had written to the government in 2016 seeking a hike in salaries of Supreme Court and high court judges.

A Supreme Court judge at present gets Rs 1.5 lakh a month in hand after all deductions from salary and allowances. The CJI gets a higher amount than this, while the judges of the high courts get a lesser amount. Rent-free accommodation is provided to the judges while they are in service.

With this step, 31 Supreme Court judges, 1,079 high court judges and over 2,000 retired judges will benefit.

PTI