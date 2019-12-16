  • search
    Chennai, Dec 16: Around 400 students from Assam and North Eastern States staged a protest here on Sunday against the Centre's Citizenship Amendment Act, police said.

    They converged at the Marina beach here, holding aloft placards that read 'No CAB', 'we oppose Citizenship Amendment Bill' and raised slogans.

    CAA: Students from North East protest in Chennai
    Representational Image

    They dispersed later.

    Citizenship Act Protests: 6 killed in Assam, CM says committed to protect all 'genuine citizens'

    An official of Assam Association here said the protest was by people hailing from Assam and other North Eastern states, who had settled in Chennai.

    "As an association we are yet to decide on staging a protest", he told PTI.

    Several parts of the northeast India have witnessed violent protests over the past few days against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which expedites citizenship applications from religious minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, but not Muslims.

    Story first published: Monday, December 16, 2019, 8:06 [IST]
