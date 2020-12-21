CAA rules to be framed after COVID-19 cycle breaks: Shah

No one in Mamata's family wants to become CM: TMC hits back at Shah's dynasty dig

New Delhi, Dec 21: Union Home Minister, Amit Shah has said that the rules for the Citizenship Amendment Act will be taken up soon after the pandemic situation improves.

Shah said that the CAA rules are yet to be framed as such a huge process could not be carried out because of COVID-19. As soon as the vaccination starts, and the virus cycle breaks, we will consider it, he said in West Bengal.

Addressing a pres conference, Shah said "the way TMC workers attacked our national president during his Bengal tour, BJP condemns it and I condemn it too personally. BJP believes that in a democracy everyone should have the right to voice their views."

"I want to tell all TMC leaders that they must not be under the wrong impression that the BJP will stop with such attacks. We will work to establish our base in West Bengal," he remarked.

"Political violence is at its peak in Bengal. More than 300 BJP workers have been killed and there has been no progress in investigation of the deaths," Shah said.

The home minister said Banerjee and the ruling TMC were raking up the "outsider- insider" issue to divert public attention from the failures of the state government.

"The Centre is well within its rights to send a letter (summoning IPS officers for central deputation) to state government...if they have any doubt they can go through the rule book," Shah said.

On the "insider-outsider debate", Shah said a son of the soil will become the chief minister in West Bengal if BJP is voted to power.

"I think Mamata di has forgotten a few things. When Mamata di was in Congress did she call Indira Gandhi an outsider? Did she use to term for Prime Minister P V Narashima Rao? Is she trying to create a country where people of one state are not allowed in other states?" he said.

Responding to a question, the home minister said the rules for implementation of the Citizenship (amendment) Act will be formulated after the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control.

"Because of the corona, such a massive process can''t be carried out. As soon as COVID vaccination starts we will discuss it," he said.