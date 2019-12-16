CAA protests: Jamia students released by cops

  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 16: The students of the Jamia Milia University who were detained following a clash with the cops have been released.

    35 students were released from the Kalkaji police station and 15 from the New Friends Colony police station.

    Students and other protest against the police action against students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University. at PHQ in New Delhi

    The chief proctor of the university, Waseem Ahmed Khan said that the police had entered the campus by force, beat up staff members and students. The police on the other hand said that they fired tear gas shells and lathi charged the protesters after they set fire to at least four buses and other vehicles. The protests were in connection with the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

    CAA protest: AMU closed till Jan 5 after clashes erupt between students, cops

    On Sunday night, the Delhi Minority Commission issued a directive to the Kalkaji police station to release the injured students of the university. The commission also asked the police to take the students for treatment at a reputed hospital without any further delay.

    Following the crackdown, protests erupted on the campuses across the country. There were violent scenes witnessed at the Aligarh Muslim University on Sunday night following a clash between the cops and the students.

    There were demonstrations held at the Banaras Hindu University, Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Hyderabad and the Jadavpur University in Kolkata as well.

    Story first published: Monday, December 16, 2019, 6:31 [IST]
