CAA protest: Sec 144 to be imposed in Bengaluru on Thursday, for next 3 days

    Bengaluru, Dec 18: In the wake of anti- Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) outrage restrictions to be imposed in Bengaluru for the next three days starting from Thursday early morning. Section 144, that bans the gatherings of four or more persons, has been meanwhile imposed in many parts of Karnataka.

    Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said while addressing the media on Wednesday, "Section 144 to be imposed throughout Bengaluru including Rural district from tomorrow 6 am for the next 3 days." He also said protests against the CAA were happening without permission. There was even stone pelting incidents that injured many, properties were vandalised.

    Representational Image

    Therefore, they have decided to control such incidents.

    Rao has added that there will be prohibitory orders in Bengaluru from Thursday 6 am to Saturday, December 21 midnight. No procession or rally will be allowed protesting.

    Meanwhile, large gatherings have been banned across Karnataka.

    Anti-CAA protests: Delhi police files 3 FIRs; 75 tear gas shells used at Jamia University

    A gathering was reportedly planned at the Town Hall in Bengaluru on Thursday at 11 am. The Left wing parties also planned a protest at the Mysore Bank Circle.

    On Thusday, Bengaluru police arested 11 students showing protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) from the Puttana Chetty Town Hall of the city.

    Viewing the ongoing protest agansit CAA that has triggered violence and arson across the nation, the Mengaluru Police Commissioner P S Harsha on Wednesday has urged people and organisations to express their opinions on the issue within the boundaries of law and order.

