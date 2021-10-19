‘C S’ of BREAST CANCER - in Clear and Simple Terms.…!
Breast Cancer is a
Cause of Stress and anguish for all women,
But,
Curable Solutions are available today.
We have
Conservative Surgery (only 'Lumpectomy')
Along with
Combination Schedules of multimodality treatment
that are
Conveniently Sandwiched
to provide
Cancer free Survival to normal life span!
The
Commonest Symptom is the painless lump in the breast
With
Clinical Signs of being irregular in shape, and hard in consistency.
Later
Changes on the Skin like dimpling, nipple retraction even ulceration can follow.
Often,
Covered by the Shoulder, glands of spread, enlarge in the armpit / axilla.
Helped by
Created Shadows on Imaging / Scans, the size and extent of the disease are determined.
However,
Cytology Samples by needle aspiration are needed to confirm the malignancy,
And
Core Substance tissue by 'Trucut' Biopsy of the lump are mandated
For
Categorization and Selection of Treatment.
It is with the
Cordial Stance of the medical teams, that the
the patient and family are
Counselled and Spoken to, on choice of ideal Treatment.
This is
Commenced as Soon as possible.
Occasionally,
Chemotherapy Sessions may be tiresome,
But with
Courage and Stoicism
And
Caring Support groups,
The whole duration of therapy is
Completed Swiftly.
Return to normal life motivates the patient to set up
Cancer Survivor groups, to spread awareness
Of Breast Cancer
Cognizance and Sensitivity,
by teaching ladies the art of regular (monthly) and
Careful Self-examination.
After all, it is the detection of the
Curable, small (early) lesion
Rather than that of the large (late, locally advanced) lump which has
Chosen to Spread,
That forms the basis of all
Community Screening programmes.
This helps to reduce the
Commonness and Suffering
of the
Curtailable Scourge
of Breast Cancer.
(Dr C S Rajan, MS, MNAMS, FRCS(Glasg.), DHHM.Emeritus Consultant Surgeon & NBE Teacher, St Martha's Hospital, Bengaluru. Email : csr149@gmail.com)