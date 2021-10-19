Lifesaving reminders that stay with you – an initiative by Marks and Spencer and Tata Memorial Hospital

‘C S’ of BREAST CANCER - in Clear and Simple Terms.…!

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

By Dr C S Rajan

Breast Cancer is a

Cause of Stress and anguish for all women,

But,

Curable Solutions are available today.

We have(only 'Lumpectomy')Along withof multimodality treatmentthat areto provideto normal life span!

The

Commonest Symptom is the painless lump in the breast

With

Clinical Signs of being irregular in shape, and hard in consistency.

Later

Changes on the Skin like dimpling, nipple retraction even ulceration can follow.

Often,

Covered by the Shoulder, glands of spread, enlarge in the armpit / axilla.

Helped by

Created Shadows on Imaging / Scans, the size and extent of the disease are determined.

However,

Cytology Samples by needle aspiration are needed to confirm the malignancy,

And

Core Substance tissue by 'Trucut' Biopsy of the lump are mandated

For

Categorization and Selection of Treatment.

It is with the

Cordial Stance of the medical teams, that the

the patient and family are

Counselled and Spoken to, on choice of ideal Treatment.

This is

Commenced as Soon as possible.

Occasionally,

Chemotherapy Sessions may be tiresome,

But with

Courage and Stoicism

And

Caring Support groups,

The whole duration of therapy is

Completed Swiftly.

Return to normal life motivates the patient to set up

Cancer Survivor groups, to spread awareness

Of Breast Cancer

Cognizance and Sensitivity,

by teaching ladies the art of regular (monthly) and

Careful Self-examination.

After all, it is the detection of the

Curable, small (early) lesion

Rather than that of the large (late, locally advanced) lump which has

Chosen to Spread,

That forms the basis of all

Community Screening programmes.

This helps to reduce the

Commonness and Suffering

of the

Curtailable Scourge

of Breast Cancer.

(Dr C S Rajan, MS, MNAMS, FRCS(Glasg.), DHHM.Emeritus Consultant Surgeon & NBE Teacher, St Martha's Hospital, Bengaluru. Email : csr149@gmail.com)

