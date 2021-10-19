YouTube
    ‘C S’ of BREAST CANCER - in Clear and Simple Terms.…!

    By Dr C S Rajan
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Breast Cancer is a
    Cause of Stress and anguish for all women,
    But,
    Curable Solutions are available today.

    ‘C S’ of BREAST CANCER - in Clear and Simple Terms.…!

    We have
    Conservative Surgery (only 'Lumpectomy')
    Along with
    Combination Schedules of multimodality treatment
    that are
    Conveniently Sandwiched
    to provide
    Cancer free Survival to normal life span!

    The
    Commonest Symptom is the painless lump in the breast
    With
    Clinical Signs of being irregular in shape, and hard in consistency.
    Later
    Changes on the Skin like dimpling, nipple retraction even ulceration can follow.
    Often,
    Covered by the Shoulder, glands of spread, enlarge in the armpit / axilla.

    Helped by
    Created Shadows on Imaging / Scans, the size and extent of the disease are determined.
    However,
    Cytology Samples by needle aspiration are needed to confirm the malignancy,
    And
    Core Substance tissue by 'Trucut' Biopsy of the lump are mandated
    For
    Categorization and Selection of Treatment.

    It is with the
    Cordial Stance of the medical teams, that the
    the patient and family are
    Counselled and Spoken to, on choice of ideal Treatment.
    This is
    Commenced as Soon as possible.
    Occasionally,
    Chemotherapy Sessions may be tiresome,
    But with
    Courage and Stoicism
    And
    Caring Support groups,
    The whole duration of therapy is
    Completed Swiftly.

    Return to normal life motivates the patient to set up
    Cancer Survivor groups, to spread awareness
    Of Breast Cancer
    Cognizance and Sensitivity,
    by teaching ladies the art of regular (monthly) and
    Careful Self-examination.

    After all, it is the detection of the
    Curable, small (early) lesion
    Rather than that of the large (late, locally advanced) lump which has
    Chosen to Spread,
    That forms the basis of all
    Community Screening programmes.
    This helps to reduce the
    Commonness and Suffering
    of the
    Curtailable Scourge
    of Breast Cancer.

    (Dr C S Rajan, MS, MNAMS, FRCS(Glasg.), DHHM.Emeritus Consultant Surgeon & NBE Teacher, St Martha's Hospital, Bengaluru. Email : csr149@gmail.com)

    Read more about:

    breast cancer

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 9:52 [IST]
