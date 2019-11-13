By not going with RCEP, Govt has given a new opportunity to domestic producers: Gopal Agarwal

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Nov 13: Today was the second and last day of the Indian Banking Conclave 2019 that held in released in the capital Delhi. The programme was organized by the Central for Economic Research (CEPR), there was a gathering of experts at the event on it's second day also. Among the eminent personalities who expressed their views on the economy of the country included national spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Gopal Krishna Agarwal. Agarwal said that the India will definitely achieve the five trillion dollar economy goal. Along with this, he also expressed his opinion on Centre's decision of not going with the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

According to Agarwal, Centre not going with the RCEP was a good decision by the government. He said that RCEP has progressed a lot and India's domestic production is not yet at that progressive level.

Hence, in this situation, it is like an opportunity for Indians where they can prepare for competing. They have now got an opportunity to prepare their industries to compete globally.

Gopal Aggarwal is a chartered accountant by profession. He has also been given the responsibility for taking decisions related to the party's economic issues.

While speaking to Oneindia, Aggarwal also expressed his views regarding reducing the import duty.

He said that at the present time, if the import duty is not at competitive level then the domestic producers have to struggle a lot.

Therefore, keeping the export and the manufacturers in mind some changes are need.

He also spoke on the industries that have been shut down in the country. According to Agarwal, for those industries that have been shut down, a better eco system is needed.

A new eco systems can weaken the old sectors. In that situation, we also have to pay attention to this.

According to Agarwal, the economy of the country will be in a much better condition in the next two to three years.

He also said that even today, India's economy is one of the fastest growing economies of the world.

Today several industries across the globe are trying come in India. There are some shortcomings and the government is trying to fix them.

"The government has firmly decided that it will achieve the target of five trillion dollar economy, and it will happen," Agarwal said