Businessman turns to ward boy to serve COVID-19 patients

New Delhi, Sep 21: This 35-year-old man, a businessman is a true example how suffering changes people.

Subhash Baban Gaikwa, who worked as a partner at a security agency, used to earn around Rs 60,000 per month was infected by coronavirus.

Gaikwa recovered but he wanted to serve patients after the recovery, especially those affected by coronavirus.

So he switched the job out of choice and workign as a hospital wardboy to earn 16,000.

Gaikwa has been drawing praise too for his work. according to TIE, he told "I have survived a scare in my life. Money means nothing if you do not exist in this world. God has given me another opportunity... the medical fraternity has given me a new life and I wish to spend it in the service of patients," says Gaikwad, whose wife Savita is a nurse at the PCMC-run Bhosari hospital.

Days back, he recovered after five days and was moved to the general ward for another five days.

"My wife was my biggest support. She also tested positive and was home quarantined."

Before testing positive, Gaikwad had fever for nearly 13 days. "I had fever on and off and also bodyache. I took over-the-counter pills for two-three days. But the fever remained. Then I went to Bhosari hospital where I was tested for malaria and dengue. The report was negative. Four days passed but the fever refused to go. Then I went to a clinic. The doctor told me I should get tested if the fever persists. Then I got tested for coronavirus. The report came after three days."

"I was admitted for two days in general ward of YCM hospital and then five days in ICU. Then I was moved out of ICU," he says.

After his home isolation was over, he saw a PCMC advertisement in the newspaper for wardboys. "I immediately went to Bhosari hospital and submitted my application. I was asked to join the next day," he says. "It was a godsend opportunity. I did not mind the low pay... My intention is to serve humanity, patients who are going through nightmare."

Gaikwad says on the first day, he was asked to clean the floor for the patients of covid. And he is happy devoting himself for the care of the covid-19 recovered patients.

"I did it sincerely. I worked in that department for a month, now I have been shifted to another department. I do whatever is asked of me... mopping floor, cleaning tables, files, clearing trash."