The Supreme Court on Tuesday submitted Maharashtra government's appeal challenging Bombay High Court's order of banning bullock cart races in the state and listed the case on Monday.

The Maharashtra government had challenged the Bombay High Court's orders of August 16 and October 11 withholding bullock cart race in the state till the final disposal of the matter pending with the court.

On November 10, the Maharashtra Government issued a notification stating the rules for conducting bullock cart races in the state.

The very same day, another notification was issued warning collectors against allowing bullock cart races in their respective districts.

The resolution warning collectors against issuing permissions states a public interest litigation (PIL) which was filed in the High Court in August and the court had stayed all bullock cart races in Maharashtra till the matter is finally decided.

Earlier, the government had mooted an amendment to allow Bullock cart racing calling it a part of the state's culture in rural parts.

It had also incorporated a stringent clause to address the concerns related to cruelty against animals.

OneIndia News (with agency inputs)