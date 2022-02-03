Bullets fired at Asaduddin Owaisi: It's a well-planned attack, says Hyderabad MP

New Delhi, Feb 3: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday urged the Election Commission to conduct an independent inquiry into the attack on his convoy.

"I had a roadshow in Meerut and Kithau. When I was returning, bullets were fired at my car. somehow my car managed to escape. I have seen two people. One was wearing a red hoodie while the another was wearing a white jacket. The tyre of my car punctured and after 2-3 km, I changed the car. I talked to the Additional SP who said one is arrested and arms were recovered. There are three bullets marks on my car. The SP said the forensic team will investigate," he told ANI.

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that shots were fired at his car after he was returning to Delhi following election campaigning in Meerut.

"It is the responsibility of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government as well as central government to look into the matter. I will also meet the Lok Sabha Speaker on this matter. Attack on a sitting MP is a very serious matter. I believe it is a well-planned attempt to hurt me. The incident took place near the toll plaza, which means the attackers were already doing recce. It is not the first time that there is an attack on me. The Election Commission should take notice of it since I was campaigning for the polls," he added.

Meanwhile, UP ADG Law & Order said that police reached the spot and took the video footage in their custody". One person was arrested in connection with the incident. An illegal 9 mm pistol was recovered from him. We're checking the video footage. Five teams have been formed & are investigating further," he said.

Deepak Bhuker, Superintendant of Police, Hapur said that one person has been apprehended and arms were recovered from him. "One person has been apprehended. He is being questioned and the weapon is recovered from him. His accomplice managed to flee. The search operation is underway for him. Nobody was injured so far. We are checking the CCTV footage. The investigation is underway," said Bhuker.

Story first published: Thursday, February 3, 2022, 22:19 [IST]