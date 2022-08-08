India
    Noida authorities demolish illegal structures by self-acclaimed BJP man Shrikant Tyagi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 08: Government officials on Monday morning demolished the ''illegal'' structures built by absconding politician Shrikant Tyagi outside his Noida residence.

    The Noida Authority brought three bulldozers to Grand Omaxe society to carry out the demolition.

    Bulldozer action against Shrikant Tyagi: Illegal structures at Grand Omaxe society in Noida demolished
    Image Courtesy: ANI

    The demolition outside Tyagi's ground floor apartment in Grand Omaxe society in the city's Sector 93B was carried out around 9 am by the Noida Authority, an official told PTI. The residents of Grand Omaxe society whole-heartedly welcomed the bulldozer action by the Noida Authority and chanted slogans praising Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

    Tyagi, who claims to be a BJP politician, has been booked by the police for assaulting and abusing a co-resident of Grand Omaxe, who had objected to him planting trees in the common area of the society.

    Meanwhile, Noida Police have launched a manhunt to nab Tyagi, accused of assaulting a woman residing in the same society having an argument over the plantation of palm trees near his apartment.

    X