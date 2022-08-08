Noida authorities demolish illegal structures by self-acclaimed BJP man Shrikant Tyagi

The culture of bulldozing thrives while the law sleeps: Sibal on demolition in Prayagraj

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 08: Government officials on Monday morning demolished the ''illegal'' structures built by absconding politician Shrikant Tyagi outside his Noida residence.

The Noida Authority brought three bulldozers to Grand Omaxe society to carry out the demolition.

The demolition outside Tyagi's ground floor apartment in Grand Omaxe society in the city's Sector 93B was carried out around 9 am by the Noida Authority, an official told PTI. The residents of Grand Omaxe society whole-heartedly welcomed the bulldozer action by the Noida Authority and chanted slogans praising Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Tyagi, who claims to be a BJP politician, has been booked by the police for assaulting and abusing a co-resident of Grand Omaxe, who had objected to him planting trees in the common area of the society.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Illegal construction at the residence of #ShrikantTyagi, at Grand Omaxe in Noida's Sector 93, demolished by the Noida administration.



Tyagi, in a viral video, was seen abusing and assaulting a woman here in the residential society. pic.twitter.com/xThZ2wF3gS — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 8, 2022

Meanwhile, Noida Police have launched a manhunt to nab Tyagi, accused of assaulting a woman residing in the same society having an argument over the plantation of palm trees near his apartment.