    Bulandshahr violence: Man seeks removal of dead son's name in FIR

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Dec 5: Father of Sumit, who died during protests over alleged cow slaughter in Bulandshahr on December 3 has said that his family would not have food unless the name of his son Sumit Kumar is removed from the FIR.

    Bulandshahr violence: Kin of youth killed on hunger strike seeking removal of his name in FIR

    [Bulandshahr violence: Two minors in 28 individuals named in FIR]

    ''We have been going without food since 3 days. If our demands are not met and his name is not removed from the FIR then we will continue this, even if we die at the end,'' said the father of the deceased. The police had registered two FIRs following the violence, which claimed lives of Sumit Kumar and police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh. The FIRs had named 27 persons and also mentioned 60 unnamed persons.

    [Bulandshahr main accused Yogesh Raj releases video, claims innocence]

    Sumit Kumar was also named as an accused in one of the FIRs.

    Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh police DGP saw a "conspiracy" behind the violence. It was not merely a law and order issue, said Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh, two days after Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and Sumit, were killed in the mob violence that broke out after carcasses were found strewn in a jungle.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 6, 2018, 0:33 [IST]
