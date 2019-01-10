Bulandshahr Violence: Another accused arrested from Hapur

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bulandshahr, Jan 10: Another accused in the in murder case of Inspector Subodh Singh in Bulandshahr Violence has been arrested from Hapur on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Shikhar Aggarwal.

According to Times of India reports, Aggarwal was the last key accused in Siyana violence and was allegedly involved in instigating the crowd that went on rampage killing a cop and a youth apart from setting to fire, Chingrawati police post and a number of vehicles parked there including police jeep carrying the slain police officer.

A day before Prashant Natt, the prime accused who allegedly shot inspector Subodh Kumar Singh has been sent to 12-hour police remand. The Uttar Pradesh police had sought Natt's remand for 48 hours to recover the pistol with which inspector Singh was shot dead.

Shikhar Aggarwal, accused in murder case of Inspector Subodh Singh in #BulandshahrViolence, arrested by Bulandshahr police from Hapur today pic.twitter.com/UTePsqiHV8 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 10, 2019

Subodh Singh died of a bullet wound in his head on December 3 when an angry mob led by right-wing leaders in Bulandshahr attacked a police station after finding cow carcasses in the village.

On December 3, a mob of some 400 people, including right-wing activists, rampaged through the Chingrawathi village, apparently after cow carcasses were found strewn in a jungle nearby. The incident led to the deaths of the inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and 22-year-old undergraduate student Sumit Kumar. The post-mortem report had found a bullet stuck inside Singh's skull and also six marks of injuries inflicted by stones.