We aim to build hunger free Karnataka: Siddaramaiah

Since 2013, the Karnataka Government-led by CM Siddaramaiah has been striving hard to make the state hunger and malnutrition free. To achieve this noble task, the state has made significant progress through the implementation of targeted schemes such as Anna Bhagya, Ksheera Bhagya, Indira Canteen, Mathrupoorna, Saviruchi and so forth. Ultimately, the Congress government wants no man, woman or child go to bed with an empty stomach.

The government provides 7 kgs of free rice to each beneficiary under the Anna Bhagya scheme. Over 1.08 crore families and over 4 crore individuals benefited from the scheme. As per the National Food Security Act, to bring in "end to end computerization" in Public Distribution System and also to make the system transparent, all the ration cards are seeded with their Aadhar numbers.

To eradicate hunger in Bengaluru city, one Indira canteen each for 198 wards in BBMP limits. Healthy and hygienic breakfast is being served for Rs 5, lunch and dinner for Rs 10. The government aims to feed three lakh, people, every day.

To eradicate malnutrition, Siddaramaiah government provided healthy and nutritious milk to over one crore students five days a week under Ksheera Bhagya scheme. The government, for the first time in the history of the country, is distributing 150ml of milk, five days a week, free of cost to students studying in Class 1st to 10th in 51000 schools of the state and also 39 lakhs Anganwadi children in 64000 Anganwadi centers, through 13 milk unions of KMF, with a daily sale of 5 lakh liters, at the cost of 384 Crore.

