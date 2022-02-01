Budget 2022: 400 new generation Vande Bharat trains in 3 years

'Made in India' tablet replaces 'bahi-khata' as Budget 2022 goes paperless for 2nd consecutive year

New Delhi, Feb 01: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced 400 Vande Bharat Express will be introduced in the next three years.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2022-23, Sitharaman said moving forward on this parallel track, we lay the following four priorities - PM Gati Shakti, inclusive development, productivity enhancement and investment, sunrise opportunities, energy transition and climate action & financing of investments.

"400 new generation Vande Bharat trains with better efficiency to be brought in during the next 3 years; 100 PM Gati Shakti Cargo terminals to be developed during next 3 years and implementation of innovative ways for building metro systems," the finance minister said.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 1, 2022, 11:33 [IST]