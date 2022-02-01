YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Budget 2022-23
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Budget 2022: 400 new generation Vande Bharat trains in 3 years

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 01: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced 400 Vande Bharat Express will be introduced in the next three years.

    Budget 2022: 400 new generation Vande Bharat trains in 3 years

    Presenting the Union Budget for 2022-23, Sitharaman said moving forward on this parallel track, we lay the following four priorities - PM Gati Shakti, inclusive development, productivity enhancement and investment, sunrise opportunities, energy transition and climate action & financing of investments.

    "400 new generation Vande Bharat trains with better efficiency to be brought in during the next 3 years; 100 PM Gati Shakti Cargo terminals to be developed during next 3 years and implementation of innovative ways for building metro systems," the finance minister said.

    More BUDGET News  

    Read more about:

    budget

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 1, 2022, 11:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 1, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X