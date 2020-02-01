Budget 2020 has both vision, action; will give push to the economy: PM Modi

New Delhi, Feb 01: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserting that the Union Budget will give push to the economy, listed out various reforms announced in it and said the document has both "vision and action".

On Saturday, the PM said that the reforms announced in the Budget will push employment in the country and help in doubling farmers' income.

The Budget has further strengthened the government's commitment of minimum government, maximum governance, PM Modi said, adding that it has eased the taxation process.

He said the main areas of employment are agriculture, infrastructure, textiles and technology. In order to increase employment generation, these four have been given a lot of emphasis in this budget.

He further added that the Government's goal to develop 100 airports in the country is very important for the tourism sector of the country. Because, in tourism, there is more possibility of employment/income generation with lesser investment.

Highlighting, the budget the PM said that a new mission for technical textile has been announced at today's budget. It will produce manmade fiber in India duty structure of its raw material has been reformed. This was in demand since last three decades.

PM Modi believes that this budget will increase income and investment, it will also increase demand and consumption. Besides this, he is hopeful that this will bring new energy into the financial system and credit flow.

Precisely, the budget will fulfill the country's current needs and also the expectations from this decade.