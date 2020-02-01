Budget 2020: Govt to bring new education policy, says Sitharaman

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 01: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced that the National Education Policy will soon be formed.

"We propose Rs 99,300 crore for education sector in 2020-21 and Rs 3,000 crore for skill development," said Sitharaman.

"A degree-level full-fledged online education programme will be offered by institutes in top 100 in National Institutional Ranking Framework," said Sitharaman, adding that Centre will announce a new education policy soon. "The government has received over 2 lakh suggestions on it."

The government has also proposed to attach medical colleges with district hospitals on PPP model to deal with shortage of doctors, she added.

Special bridge courses will be designed for teachers, nurses, para medical staff, caregivers, she said.